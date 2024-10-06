Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Photos has introduced a new AI-powered feature called 'Ask Photos', replacing the old 'Search' tab.

This feature, currently exclusive to the US, allows users to refine searches using location data and is particularly effective at answering queries about people and places.

Users need to confirm details like names and relationships in their photos for the feature to work optimally.

The feature is currently limited to US users

Google Photos rolls out AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:54 pm Oct 06, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Google has started rolling out its new AI-powered feature, "Ask Photos," to select users in the US. The feature, which was initially announced last month, allows users to interact with their photo library using natural language. This includes complex prompts like asking for Halloween costumes over the years, or when your child learned to swim.

Interface update

'Ask Photos' replaces 'Search' tab

The "Ask Photos" feature is accessible across all devices, including Android and iOS apps. It appears as a new tab in the Google Photos app, replacing the existing "Search" tab. However, users can still use the classic search function after initially using the "Ask Photos" feature. Upon first use, users are guided through a review of how this new feature works and what data it requires access to.

User experience

User setup and functionality

To use "Ask Photos," users must confirm details such as ensuring correct names are assigned to individuals in their photos. They also need to define relationships for people and pets, which seems to be determined by how frequently those individuals appear in your library. The feature has been found to be most effective at answering questions about people and places, rather than events or things.

Search refinement

'Ask Photos' uses location data to refine search

"Ask Photos" can use location data to refine its search. For example, it can help find what food you ate at a specific location or when you did a specific activity at a certain place. However, the accuracy of results may vary based on the information provided by the user. The feature is currently exclusive to the US and not yet available to all users.