Mani Ratnam might direct Abhishek-Aishwarya for the third time

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:11 pm Nov 06, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reportedly planning a new Hindi movie with real-life couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This will be their third collaboration after Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). The news has given fans hope amid speculation about the couple's relationship. A source close to Ratnam told Zoom, "Mani Sir has been on the lookout for a subject for a third film with Aishwarya and Abhishek...He has finally decided what he wants to do with them."

Ratnam's close bond with Bachchan and Rai Bachchan

Ratnam has previously spoken about his love for both Bachchan and Rai Bachchan. In an interview, he had said, "Between them whom am I closer to? That's a trick question. I feel both Abhishek and Aishwarya are part of my life." He also said he wanted to work on another project with the couple after Guru and Raavan, hinting at a hat-trick.

Bachchan's admiration for Ratnam and their past collaborations

Bachchan has also spoken about his admiration for Ratnam, recalling the time when the director first approached him for Yuva. He told Zoom, "When he had come to our home for the first time to sign me for Yuva, I thought he had come to sign Pa (father Amitabh Bachchan)." "When I got to know it was me he wanted I was beyond ecstatic." This will be Bachchan's fourth collaboration with Ratnam after Yuva (2004), Guru (2007), and Raavan (2010).

Ratnam and Rai Bachchan have worked together in several projects

Meanwhile, Ratnam's professional tie with Rai Bachchan goes even deeper. The former Miss World debuted in cinema with Ratnam's 1997 hit Iruvar. Then came Guru, Raavan {both Hindi and Tamil versions (Raavanan)}, and finally the recent Ponniyin Selvan series.