Summarize Simplifying... In short Filmmaker Varma is under investigation for sharing offensive images of CM Naidu and his family on social media.

He missed his scheduled questioning due to movie commitments, sending a lawyer to request a 4-5 day extension.

The police are verifying the legitimacy of his request and warn of consequences if it's an evasion attempt. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RGV has sought more time to appear for probe

RGV avoids questioning after sharing offensive photos of CM Naidu

By Tanvi Gupta 05:21 pm Nov 19, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sought more time from the Andhra Pradesh Police to appear for an investigation. The probe pertains to allegations of Varma sharing morphed images of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their family members in an "indecent" manner on social media. A Prakasam district police team had earlier served a notice at Varma's Hyderabad residence.

Extension request

Varma's request for an extension is under review

Varma didn't show up for the scheduled investigation on Tuesday. Instead, he sent a written representation through his lawyer seeking an extension of four to five days as he had pre-scheduled movie shooting commitments. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A R Damodar confirmed the development, adding Varma had expressed his willingness to "cooperate" with the police and had deputed his lawyer to liaise with the local circle inspector.

Verification process

Police to verify Varma's request; warned of consequences

Damodar said the police will now check if Varma's request for an extension is genuine. He added if the request is a deliberate attempt to evade the probe, they won't think twice before sending a team after him. The case against Varma was registered at Maddipadu Police Station in Prakasam district on November 11 after a complaint by one Ramalingam (45) of Maddipadu.

Investigation details

Case details and ongoing investigation into Varma's actions

The complaint against Varma states his social media posts undermined the standing of the CM﻿, Deputy CM, and their family members in society. The police want to ascertain if Varma himself created or shared the morphed images or was otherwise involved. The case pertains to accusations of posting edited photos on social media in an "indecent" way, which allegedly hurt the dignity of the leaders and their families.