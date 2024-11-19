Summarize Simplifying... In short Dubai-based entrepreneur Antony Thattil, who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and has businesses in Chennai, is set to marry actress Keerthy Suresh on December 11 in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple has been together since their school days.

Keerthy Suresh is reportedly getting married next month

Who is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh's childhood lover turned fiancé

By Tanvi Gupta 02:11 pm Nov 19, 2024

What's the story National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is reportedly getting married to her childhood sweetheart, Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil, in Goa next month. The news of their impending nuptials was first reported by DT Next on Monday. While neither Suresh nor her family have officially confirmed these reports, the news has piqued the curiosity of fans about Thattil's identity. Are you also curious to know more about Suresh's partner? Read on to find out!

Business ventures

Thattil: A low-profile businessman and Suresh's long-term partner

Thattil is a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur who reportedly owns a chain of resorts in Kochi, his hometown. He also has a few companies registered in Chennai, Suresh's hometown. Despite dating the actor for over 15 years, Thattil keeps a low profile and rarely makes public appearances with her. Their relationship reportedly began around 2008-09 when Suresh was still in school and Thattil was about to start undergraduate college.

Wedding details

Suresh-Thattil wedding: A private affair in Goa

Reportedly, the wedding is set to take place on December 11 in Goa. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a source said the ceremony would be an intimate affair with only the couple's families and close friends in attendance. Despite being a public figure for most of her life, Suresh has rarely spoken about her personal life in public. Speaking to SS Music last year, she described her ideal life partner as someone who understands her and believes in "give and take."

Career highlights

Suresh's journey in the film industry

Suresh started her acting career as a child artist at seven, before taking a break to focus on studies. She returned to films in 2013 with her debut as a lead star in Geethanjali. Since then, she has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Her performance in the 2018 film Mahanati brought her mainstream fame and the National Film Award for Best Actress. Looking forward, she is all set for her next, Baby John, headlined by Varun Dhawan.