'I cry in my bathroom': SRK on dealing with failures
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Global Freight Summit in Dubai where he opened up about dealing with failures. The 59-year-old superstar said setbacks aren't conspiracies but lessons everyone should learn and grow from. Using the film industry as an example, he said a movie's box office failure isn't because of a "conspiracy," but its failure to connect with the audience.
SRK's advice on handling failure and self-criticism
Khan advised against seeing failure as a sign of a flawed service, product, or job. "Learn the reactions of the people around them. The quality of the superstar's offering is irrelevant if he is unable to evoke a sense of emotion." He further added, "You can't start blaming life for the failure. You have to remember that it must be something that I did wrong or the business did wrong, or marketing went wrong...and I need to figure it out."
'There are moments of despair...'
At the same event, he also revealed that he hates feeling critical about his work, which leads to him crying in his bathroom a lot. "I cry a lot in the bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. Because I think you can wallow in self-pity for about that much time." "There are moments of despair, but there are moments where you say 'Shut up, now get up and get on with it.'
Khan's upcoming film: A quick look
Meanwhile, work-wise, Khan is set to appear in an upcoming film titled King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The movie's release date is yet to be announced. King is said to be an action thriller drama, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is expected to go on floors at the end of 2024 and is looking forward to a 2025 release.