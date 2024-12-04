Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of 'De De Pyaar De 2' has been delayed to September 2025, following a similar postponement of 'Raid 2'.

The sequel to 'De De Pyaar De' will pick up where the first film ended, focusing on the comedic family dynamics of Rakul Preet Singh's character.

The sequel to 'De De Pyaar De' will pick up where the first film ended, focusing on the comedic family dynamics of Rakul Preet Singh's character.

The film, directed by Anshul Chauhan and produced by a team including Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan, promises to deliver a blend of humor and drama.

'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed to September 2025: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:54 pm Dec 04, 202405:54 pm

What's the story The release date of Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film, De De Pyaar De 2, has been pushed to September 2025, reported Pinkvilla. The decision comes after another Devgn starrer, Raid 2, was announced for a May 1, 2025 premiere. The romantic comedy was initially scheduled for a May 1 release and the thriller was set for the February 2025 window.

Announcement

'Raid 2' release date confirmed for May 1, 2025

On Tuesday, Devgn and the makers of Raid 2 officially announced the film's release date on their social media handles. The crime thriller was originally slated to hit theaters on February 25 but has now been pushed to May. Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, boasts an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor alongside Devgn.

Sequel details

'De De Pyaar De 2' to be a continuation

Just like Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 will also continue from where the first film left off. The sequel will follow comic events in the family of Rakul Preet Singh's character, stemming from the relationship between Ashish (Devgn) and Ayesha (Singh). Directed by Anshul Chauhan, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.