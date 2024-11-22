Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk stirred up controversy on his social media platform X, hinting at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's move to England being linked to accusations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Musk's cryptic post led to speculation about celebrities close to Diddy leaving America, while also highlighting Musk's own connections with Combs.

Despite the buzz, DeGeneres and de Rossi are settling into their new life in rural England, rubbing shoulders with other celebrities like the Beckhams and Patrick Stewart.

Ellen-Portia switched countries due to Diddy? Elon Musk sparks controversy

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:51 pm Nov 22, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has ignited a controversy regarding Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's move from the United States to the United Kingdom. The couple reportedly moved to England's Cotswolds shortly before the 2024 US presidential election, which saw Donald Trump winning a second non-consecutive term. Sources close to DeGeneres and de Rossi told TMZ their move was motivated by a desire to "get out" of America.

Social media stir

Musk's cryptic social media post fueled conspiracy theories

Musk reacted to the couple's move on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), citing a post that claimed DeGeneres "knows too much" about accused sexual offender Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his alleged "freak-off" parties. He added an eyebrow-raising emoji without any further explanation, triggering online speculation. Some users alleged that many celebrities, close to Diddy, were going to leave America to skip probe, while others noted Musk's own reported ties to Combs, whom he previously called a "close friend."

Controversial connections

Musk's ties to Combs and his reaction to allegations

Earlier this year, Musk was under the scanner for his ties with Combs, whom he revealed was an investor in X. However, he later expressed shock at the severity of the accusations against Combs. "I wonder how many people knew about this," Musk said on X. Musk's mockery stems from a post by DeGeneres from November 4, 2016, where she wished Combs a happy birthday with various nicknames including "Cuddle McSnugglestuff."

New beginnings

Meanwhile, DeGeneres-de Rossi are enjoying their new life in England

Despite the controversy, DeGeneres and de Rossi seem to be adjusting to their new life in rural England. They were recently seen at a pub enjoying an Irish band performance with James Blunt and Natalie Imbroglio. Their new home puts them in the company of other high-profile personalities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Patrick Stewart.