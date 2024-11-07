Summarize Simplifying... In short Following his victory over Kamala Harris, Donald Trump received global congratulations and began transition talks with Biden's team.

The financial markets responded positively, with stocks and cryptocurrencies soaring, particularly Tesla shares due to Elon Musk's significant campaign contributions.

Trump's team is now preparing to select administration staff for his term starting in January 2025.

By Chanshimla Varah 01:41 pm Nov 07, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Donald Trump, who has been re-elected as the President of the United States, spent his first day after victory taking a slew of congratulatory calls and starting transition talks. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the race and congratulated him. President Joe Biden also congratulated Trump and invited him for an Oval Office meeting to ensure a smooth transition. "President Trump looks forward to the meeting," said Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign communications director.

Global wishes

World leaders also congratulated Trump. Indian PM Narendra Modi said he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties across sectors with the US under Trump's leadership. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about shared concerns, including the "Iranian threat." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Trump's team and said US leadership was important for global peace. Chinese President Xi Jinping also stressed on strengthening dialogue between the US and China.

Power shift

As part of the transition process, Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, reached out to Trump's team to stress on completing necessary federal agreements. These agreements are essential for initiating an orderly handover and include access to federal facilities and setting up security clearances for Trump's appointees. The Presidential Transition Act requires these agreements, which also mandate the president-elect's staff to agree to an ethics plan and limit and disclose private donations.

Market response

In the financial markets, Trump's victory ignited optimism with stocks and cryptocurrencies skyrocketing. Tesla shares jumped as investors anticipated that the electric vehicle manufacturer and its CEO, Elon Musk, would benefit from Trump's return to the White House. Musk was a major contributor to Trump's campaign, spending at least $119 million to rally Trump supporters behind the Republican nominee. He also promised to give away $1 million each day to voters who sign a petition for his political action committee.

Staff selection

Trump's transition co-chairs Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon said he will be choosing his administration's staff in the coming days and weeks. "As he chooses the best people to join his team and best policies to pursue, his transition team will ensure the implementation of President Trump's common sense agenda starting on Day 1," they said. Trump will take office in January 2025.