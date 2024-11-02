Summarize Simplifying... In short World leaders are closely watching the US presidential race between Trump and Harris, each with their own preferences.

Russia hopes for improved ties with a Trump win, while Asian nations, particularly China, see Trump's policies as less confrontational.

Europe, however, fears a Trump victory could harm transatlantic relations.

India remains neutral, and the Arab world has mixed views, with some favoring Trump's limited military engagement approach.

Trump or Harris: Who do world leaders prefer for president

By Chanshimla Varah 02:29 pm Nov 02, 202402:29 pm

What's the story As the United States gears up for its presidential election, world leaders are keenly observing the contest between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. The election result is likely to have a major impact on global matters like the raging wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and trade tensions. Some countries have quietly shown their hands, while others stay publicly neutral to keep strong relations with whoever comes to power in Washington.

Moscow's preference

Russia leans toward Trump for improved relations

Russia has preferred Trump, hoping his return to power would improve US-Russia ties. During his previous term, Trump kept cordial ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Analysts believe a Trump victory could reopen diplomatic channels and possibly lead to a negotiated settlement in Ukraine. It could also ease sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Asia's anticipation

Asia monitors US election for potential policy shifts

Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are also closely watching the US election to gauge possible policy changes that could affect regional security and economic stability. In China, Trump's policies are seen as less confrontational than those of President Joe Biden. While Chinese officials are still wary, the general public and business leaders appear to be rooting for Trump.

India's neutrality

India adopts cautious stance in US election

India has adopted a cautious stance toward the US presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi not endorsing either candidate. This is in stark contrast to India's previous support for Trump's re-election campaign. If elected, Harris is likely to continue Biden's policies on defense and climate but may bring tensions over human rights issues. Trump's approach, on the other hand, is expected to be more transactional, in line with his America First policy.

Europe's apprehension

Europe expresses concern over potential Trump victory

European leaders are worried about a Trump win, given his contempt for NATO and contrasting stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. They worry a Trump presidency could upend EU policies and hurt transatlantic ties. European Parliament's David McAllister said Trump's foreign policy principle is "unpredictability." He added, "During his time in office, Trump was not interested in strengthening the transatlantic partnership...these were four challenging years."

Arab perspective

Arab world's mixed views on US presidential candidates

For US ally Australia, "a Trump victory would raise many questions," wrote Ben Doherty, an Australian reporter for The Guardian. In the Arab world, leaders have always prioritized stability in US relations. However, Biden's staunch support for Israel amid the Gaza conflict has sparked discontent among Arab governments. In contrast, some in the region believe Trump's inclination to limit American military engagement in global conflicts is preferable.