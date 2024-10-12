'Deliberate killing..torture': UN finds crimes against humanity in Israeli attacks
A United Nations (UN) commission of inquiry has accused Israel of carrying out a "concerted policy to destroy Gaza's healthcare system" in the midst of its conflict with Hamas. The report claims that Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities and the mistreatment of Palestinian detainees amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The investigation was headed by Navi Pillay, a former UN human rights chief from South Africa.
Report details alleged Israeli abuses in Gaza
The report also accuses Israeli security forces of deliberately killing, detaining, and torturing medical personnel. It cites the example of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who died after an ambulance attempting to reach her was shelled. The commission argues that these attacks have created "conditions of life resulting in the destruction of generations of Palestinian children and potentially the Palestinian people as a group."
Report accuses Palestinian armed groups of war crimes
The report also accuses Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas, of committing war crimes against Israeli hostages. It details instances of "physical violence, abuse, sexual violence, forced isolation and limited access to basic necessities" faced by hostages. The commission calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.
Report raises concerns over treatment of Palestinian detainees
The report also highlights the treatment of thousands of Palestinian detainees, many of whom are children. It alleges systematic abuse, including torture and sexual violence, on the orders of Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. This report comes amid increasing international scrutiny over the conduct of the war which escalated after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.