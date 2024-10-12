Summarize Simplifying... In short As Yom Kippur was observed, Israel faced rocket attacks, prompting heightened security measures including increased West Bank presence and nationwide police alert.

Amid the ongoing conflict, the country came to a standstill with a shutdown of flights, border crossings, and public transport.

The holiday begins at sunset Friday

Israel observes Yom Kippur amid active war, 1st since 1973

By Chanshimla Varah 07:53 am Oct 12, 202407:53 am

What's the story To observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar and the Jewish Day of Atonement, Israel implemented a late Friday afternoon shutdown. The holiday begins at sunset Friday and lasts until sunset on Saturday. It is the first time since 1973 that the country has been at active combat on the sacred day. The country was on high alert, with military continuing combat operations in Lebanon and Gaza, and special alert systems in place to warn the public.

Rocket attacks

Over 120 rockets fired at Israel during Yom Kippur

Over 120 rockets were fired at Israel in the first hours of Yom Kippur. The IDF Home Front Command called on residents to ensure they had access to special warning systems to alert them about specific threats like rocket and missile attacks, or general warnings in case of further war outbreak. A broadcast station could be activated on radios, TVs transmitting silently except for rocket warning sirens, aired loudly and in real time.

Security measures

Israel bolsters West Bank presence, police on high alert

The IDF also announced it was reinforcing its presence in the West Bank with additional combat platoons to protect settlements and the security barrier, following a recent situational assessment. Israeli police were also on high alert nationwide due to a recent surge in terror attacks. Hospitals across the country operated on an emergency footing with teams ready to respond to any events.

National shutdown

Israel shuts down for Yom Kippur amid ongoing war

All flights in and out of Ben Gurion airport ceased at 2:00pm on Friday, with operations set to resume Saturday night. Border crossings were also closed and will reopen late Saturday. Trains stopped operating at 1:00pm and will only resume on Sunday morning, as inner-city busses and inter-city transport also halted their routes starting at 2:00pm. They will gradually restart Saturday evening.

Presidential reflection

President Herzog reflects on past year's wars

President Isaac Herzog reflected on the wars of the past year triggered by the October 7 massacre that saw thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrate from Gaza and kill some 1,200 people and take another 251 hostages, of which 97 remain in Gaza. During a traditional annual Selichot event at his official residence Friday morning in Jerusalem, Herzog recited a version of the Al Chet prayer. "We will continue to pray...work for the immediate return of our hostages," Herzog said.