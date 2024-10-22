Summarize Simplifying... In short Stalin, a Dravidian leader, recently sparked controversy by comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, drawing criticism from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite the backlash, Stalin stands by his remarks, aligning his views with those of influential Dravidian figures like Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi, who advocated for women's rights and social reform.

'I'm Kalaignar's grandson, won't apologize...': Udhayanidhi on Sanatana row

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:39 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has refused to apologize for his controversial remarks about Sanatana Dharma. He clarified that his comments were intended to highlight what he perceives as oppressive practices toward women within the tradition. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said that his words had been misconstrued, leading to a controversy that began in September 2023.

'Echoed Periyar, Annadurai, Karunanidhi's sentiments...': Stalin

Speaking at an event on Monday, Stalin said his opinions are in line with Dravidian leaders like Periyar, former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, and M Karunanidhi. "Women were not allowed to study. They were unable to leave their homes, and if their husbands died, they would have to die as well," he said. "Thanthai Periyar spoke against all of this. I echoed what Periyar, Anna (Annadurai), and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said," he added.

Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma

In September 2023, Stalin triggered a massive row by likening Sanatana Dharma to diseases like "dengue" and "malaria." The DMK leader's remark received wide criticism from several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it needed a "proper response."