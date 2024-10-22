'I'm Kalaignar's grandson, won't apologize...': Udhayanidhi on Sanatana row
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has refused to apologize for his controversial remarks about Sanatana Dharma. He clarified that his comments were intended to highlight what he perceives as oppressive practices toward women within the tradition. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader said that his words had been misconstrued, leading to a controversy that began in September 2023.
'Echoed Periyar, Annadurai, Karunanidhi's sentiments...': Stalin
Speaking at an event on Monday, Stalin said his opinions are in line with Dravidian leaders like Periyar, former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, and M Karunanidhi. "Women were not allowed to study. They were unable to leave their homes, and if their husbands died, they would have to die as well," he said. "Thanthai Periyar spoke against all of this. I echoed what Periyar, Anna (Annadurai), and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said," he added.
Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma
In September 2023, Stalin triggered a massive row by likening Sanatana Dharma to diseases like "dengue" and "malaria." The DMK leader's remark received wide criticism from several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it needed a "proper response."