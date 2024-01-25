Video

CCTV footage of accident goes viral

CCTV footage from the accident spot shows a sequence of events involving four vehicles. In the video, a speeding truck can be seen ramming into another truck. The impact crushes a car caught between the two trucks. Just seconds after, another vehicle can be seen in the video losing control and falling off the bridge. At the end of the video, a truck can be seen catching fire.

DMK's reaction

DMK attacks Centre over pending work on elevated national highway

After the accident, Dharmapuri Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Senthil Kumar urged the central government to complete the pending elevated national highway work to avoid such incidents. In a statement he said: "More the reason why we are insisting on the speedy implementation of the sanctioned elevated highway at Thoppur Ghat section in Dharmapuri..."

Stalin's response

Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed sorrow over the accident and announced monetary assistance for the impacted families. He announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those undergoing treatment in the incident. Thoppur Police has registered a case and initiated an inquiry.