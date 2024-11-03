Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Progress 2028,' a campaign linked to the pro-Trump group Building America's Future, is spreading misleading information about Kamala Harris's political stances.

The group, which has received significant funding from right-wing donors, has also been tied to contradictory ads targeting different voter groups.

The campaign's tactics include a website and Facebook ads that misrepresent Harris's positions on issues like gun control, fracking, and support for undocumented immigrants.

The manifesto is titled 'Progress 2028'

What is 'Progress 2028,' 'pro-Harris' manifesto tied to pro-Trump group

By Chanshimla Varah 10:41 am Nov 03, 202410:41 am

What's the story A political manifesto titled "Progress 2028," falsely attributed to Kamala Harris, has been linked to Donald Trump's billionaire backer Elon Musk, a funding watchdog said. According to CBS News, Progress 2028 is not affiliated with Harris or any progressive group; rather, it is a conservative-funded campaign aimed at tying Harris to policy ideas she does not endorse. It is backed by "Building America's Future," a conservative dark money network that has allegedly received funds from Musk.

Misrepresentation

'Progress 2028' distorts Harris's policy positions

The website makes several misleading statements concerning Harris' positions. It claims she will prioritize a nationwide gun buyback program and is committed to eliminating fracking. Along with the manifesto, there are also misleading Facebook ads that allegedly misrepresent Harris's stances. In one such ad, it says that Harris "WILL FIGHT TO EXPAND MEDICARE FOR UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS" and provide them with driver's licenses and housing subsidies. The ads are flagged in Meta's ad library as placed by "Progress 2028."

Building America's Future filed for Progress 2028 on September 23

According to Virginia State Corporation Commission data obtained by OpenSecrets, Building America's Future filed for Progress 2028 on September 23. Three days later, the website progress2028.com was registered. Building America's Future has received millions of dollars from right donors, including billionaire Musk, and has endorsed Trump campaign materials while running ads critical of the Joe Biden administration, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Conflicting campaigns

Building America's future linked to contradictory ads

Building America's Future is also tied to ads targeting Arab-Americans in Michigan and Jewish voters in Pennsylvania with opposing messages about Harris's position on Israel and Gaza. These ads were financed by the Future Coalition PAC, which has also received funds from Building America's Future, according to the Federal Election Commission. Facebook's Ad Library showed that between October 15 to 21, the group behind Progress 2028 spent over $265,000 on such ads.