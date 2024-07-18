Meta Verified for Indian businesses now available at ₹639/month
Meta has unveiled an expansion of its Meta Verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India. This development comes after a successful pilot program launched last year, designed to offer a subscription toolkit to aid businesses in achieving their objectives on Meta's platforms. The Meta Verified plans for Indian businesses start at an introductory rate of ₹639 per month for a single app, escalating to ₹21,000 per month for a bundled two-app package.
Features of Meta Verified
The expanded offerings in the Meta Verified include the blue badge, impersonation protection, enhanced account support, and additional features designed to boost discovery/connection. Extra features become available as businesses progress through the plans, supporting their growth. Meta's new offerings are a response to feedback from businesses and market research conducted since the pilot began last year. The verified badge is one of the primary reasons businesses subscribe to Meta Verified, enhancing their credibility and expanding their brand presence.
Subscription flexibility and enhanced support
The subscription plans are exclusively available via iOS or Android, offering businesses greater flexibility in choosing the plan that best fits their needs. Options include solo purchases for Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp, or a bundled package for both Facebook and Instagram. Enhanced support ranges from access to chat or email with service executives to dedicated case monitoring and callback requests. Businesses can also add more links in their Reels and access profile-enhancing features as they advance.
How business can access Meta's Verified subscription plans?
Businesses interested in signing up can check their eligibility and begin the onboarding process via their professional dashboard in-app or by visiting Meta's marketing landing page. The Meta Verified subscription plans are designed to allow businesses to reach a higher audience and improve growth.