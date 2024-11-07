Summarize Simplifying... In short Prince Harry's admission of past drug use in his memoir has sparked controversy over his US visa status, with a conservative think tank questioning his entry into the country.

Amidst this, Eric Trump suggested Harry's visa is safe as "no one cares" about him, while the Sussexes' strained relationship with Trump and a recent home purchase in Portugal hint at potential backup plans.

The future of Harry and Meghan in America during Trump's second term remains uncertain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump has previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will Trump force Meghan and Harry to leave America

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:23 pm Nov 07, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Donald Trump's re-election as the President of the United States could affect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California life. The worries arise from Trump's previous comments on Prince Harry's visa and his criticism of the Biden administration for being "too lenient" with him. According to The Express, Trump had said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable." This scrutiny came after Harry-Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020, and soon after, shifted bases to Los Angeles.

Visa controversy

Prince Harry's visa status under scrutiny

The conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has also questioned why Prince Harry was allowed to enter the US despite his admission of past drug use. The matter is especially important as US law typically prohibits entry for those with a history of drug use. The foundation even filed a lawsuit, seeking the government to release records to see if Harry disclosed his usage. However, a judge recently ruled that the details of the prince's visa application would remain confidential.

Background

What is Harry's visa issue?

In January 2023, Harry released an explosive memoir Spare. Apart from details of a physical fight with brother William, Harry confessed to using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms. Following this, in the same month, a lawsuit was filed in a US court, questioning how Harry was allowed entry when application forms for US visas specifically ask individuals about current and past drug use.

Royal criticism

Eric Trump's remarks on Prince Harry's visa status

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, has also weighed in on Prince Harry's visa status. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he implied that Harry's visa status is safe since "no one cares" about him. He also said that his family loved the late Queen Elizabeth II and that Harry's stepping down from royal duties had "damaged" the monarchy.

Royal tension

Sussexes's strained relationship with Trump

The Sussexes's relationship with Trump has been frosty ever since Meghan called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" during a 2016 appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Trump, in response to her comments, told Piers Morgan that he initially found her "nasty." The strained relationship, along with the latest developments, makes Harry and Meghan's future in America during Trump's second term a bit uncertain.

Royal backup

Sussexes's potential backup plan amid visa concerns

Amid these uncertainties, some royal watchers speculate Harry and Meghan's recent purchase of a home in Portugal could be a contingency plan in case of potential visa issues. Royal pundit Hugo Vickers told Express UK, "I wouldn't be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country." The couple has reportedly bought a holiday home at CostaTerra beach resort in Portugal.