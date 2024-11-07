Will Trump force Meghan and Harry to leave America
Donald Trump's re-election as the President of the United States could affect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California life. The worries arise from Trump's previous comments on Prince Harry's visa and his criticism of the Biden administration for being "too lenient" with him. According to The Express, Trump had said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable." This scrutiny came after Harry-Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020, and soon after, shifted bases to Los Angeles.
Prince Harry's visa status under scrutiny
The conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has also questioned why Prince Harry was allowed to enter the US despite his admission of past drug use. The matter is especially important as US law typically prohibits entry for those with a history of drug use. The foundation even filed a lawsuit, seeking the government to release records to see if Harry disclosed his usage. However, a judge recently ruled that the details of the prince's visa application would remain confidential.
What is Harry's visa issue?
In January 2023, Harry released an explosive memoir Spare. Apart from details of a physical fight with brother William, Harry confessed to using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms. Following this, in the same month, a lawsuit was filed in a US court, questioning how Harry was allowed entry when application forms for US visas specifically ask individuals about current and past drug use.
Eric Trump's remarks on Prince Harry's visa status
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, has also weighed in on Prince Harry's visa status. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he implied that Harry's visa status is safe since "no one cares" about him. He also said that his family loved the late Queen Elizabeth II and that Harry's stepping down from royal duties had "damaged" the monarchy.
Sussexes's strained relationship with Trump
The Sussexes's relationship with Trump has been frosty ever since Meghan called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" during a 2016 appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Trump, in response to her comments, told Piers Morgan that he initially found her "nasty." The strained relationship, along with the latest developments, makes Harry and Meghan's future in America during Trump's second term a bit uncertain.
Sussexes's potential backup plan amid visa concerns
Amid these uncertainties, some royal watchers speculate Harry and Meghan's recent purchase of a home in Portugal could be a contingency plan in case of potential visa issues. Royal pundit Hugo Vickers told Express UK, "I wouldn't be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country." The couple has reportedly bought a holiday home at CostaTerra beach resort in Portugal.