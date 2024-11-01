Epstein spilled Trump's 'strategy' to control WH staff in recording
Journalist Michael Wolff, famous for his in-depth accounts of Donald Trump's presidency, has shared an audio recording of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein talking about Trump's White House staff. The tape was revealed on Wolff's podcast, Fire and Fury, and is thought to have been recorded in 2017 at Laduree in Manhattan. In the recording, Epstein is heard detailing a "divide-and-conquer" strategy allegedly used by Trump with his staff.
Epstein reveals Trump's alleged strategy in leaked audio
Epstein alleges Trump would turn his staffers against one another while also "poisoning the well outside." He gives examples of Trump badmouthing important people like Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and Kellyanne Conway to others. "He will tell 10 people 'Bannon's a scumbag' and 'Priebus is not doing a good job' and 'Kellyanne has a big mouth,'" Epstein says in the recording.
Epstein's insights suggest close ties with Trump
The recording suggests Epstein had a profound knowledge of Trump's management style, indicating a close relationship between the two. Wolff claims to have some "100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House," but has only released this particular snippet from 2017 so far. Interestingly, Epstein had once expressed a desire to have Wolff write his biography.
Trump's 2024 campaign responds to Wolff's recording release
In light of the recording's release, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Trump's 2024 campaign, slammed Wolff. In a statement to the Daily Beast, she called him "a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics." "He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris," she said.
Trump and Epstein's relationship history under scrutiny
Epstein and Trump were once close, frequently spotted together in social circles in the '90s. NBC recorded footage of Trump and Epstein laughing together at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. They were also photographed smiling together at Trump's Palm Beach residence in 1997 and 2000. However, a source from Trump's campaign told the Daily Beast that their relationship ended after sex trafficking allegations surfaced against Epstein.