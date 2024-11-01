Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to a rise in bicycle-related accidents, Japan has introduced strict laws against cycling while using a phone or under the influence of alcohol.

Offenders now face up to three years in prison or a hefty fine, with similar penalties for those supplying alcohol to cyclists.

This follows last year's mandate for cyclists to wear helmets, as the country continues to prioritize pedestrian safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new rules under the revised road traffic law came into effect on Friday

Japan: Jail-time for those cycling using phone or drunk

By Chanshimla Varah 06:42 pm Nov 01, 202406:42 pm

What's the story Cyclists in Japan now face harsh punishment for using mobile phones while riding. The new rules under the revised road traffic law came into effect on Friday. According to a leaflet released by the National Police Agency, "Making a call with a smartphone in your hand while cycling, or watching the screen, is now banned and subject to punishment." Those guilty could face up to six months in jail or be fined up to ¥100,000.

Safety concerns

Rising bicycle-related incidents prompt new regulations

The government cited accidents due to screen-distracted cyclists, some of which have even killed pedestrians. While overall traffic accidents are declining in Japan, bicycle-related accidents are increasing. This is especially alarming considering that it is common and legal to ride bicycles on pavements in Japan, as opposed to many other countries. The new rules also impose strict penalties for cycling under the influence of alcohol. Drunk cyclists now risk up to three years in prison or up to ¥500,000 fine.

DUI penalties

Strict penalties for drunk cycling in Japan

The law even applies to those who provide alcohol to cyclists, with potential penalties of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to ¥300,000. Last year, Japan had also made it compulsory for cyclists to wear helmets. In the first half of 2024, there was one fatality and 17 serious injuries from incidents involving cyclists using their phones, the greatest number since the police began tracking such figures in 2007.