In Canada's largest drug lab bust, an Indian-origin man was arrested with a massive haul of drugs, firearms, and cash.

The operation, which involved the seizure of 54kg of fentanyl, 390kg of methamphetamine, and other drugs, also uncovered 89 firearms and $500,000 in cash, dealing a significant blow to the organized crime group behind it.

Randhawa faces multiple drug and firearms charges

Indian-origin man arrested in Canada's largest drug lab bust

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:11 pm Nov 01, 202405:11 pm

What's the story The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has arrested an Indian-origin man in the country's largest illegal drug lab bust. Gaganpreet Singh Randhawa was arrested after the RCMP carried out an operation on October 25 across Metro Vancouver. Randhawa faces multiple drug and firearms charges. The authorities seized a massive haul of drugs, guns, and explosives during this operation.

Drug haul

Record-breaking drug seizure in Canada

The RCMP seized 54kg of fentanyl, 390kg of methamphetamine, 35kg of cocaine, 15kg of MDMA and six kilograms of cannabis. Assistant Commissioner David Teboul emphasized the severity of the seizure by saying that the fentanyl alone could have led to "95 million potentially lethal doses." The drugs were allegedly meant for domestic markets as well as export.

Arms confiscation

Extensive seizure of firearms and explosives

Along with the drugs, the authorities also seized 89 firearms, including handguns, AR-style assault rifles and submachine guns. The seizure included explosive devices, large quantities of ammunition, silencers, high-capacity magazines and body armor. A sum of $500,000 in cash was also discovered during the operation. The cocaine was sourced from Surrey while most drugs came from a lab in Falkland.

Financial blow

Drug bust impacts organized crime group's profits

The bust is expected to deal a major blow to the transnational organized crime group behind the operation, potentially severing an estimated $485 million in profits. Randhawa was identified as a suspect by the RCMP's federal policing program and arrested during the operation. He now faces six charges, including export and possession of controlled substances and possession of prohibited firearms and explosive devices.

Cleanup expenses

Drug lab's dismantling costs exceed $1 million

The dismantling and cleanup of the Falkland lab have already cost over $1 million. The synthetic drugs were produced using a Mexican cartel-associated formula, a method that has never been seen in Western Canada. Assistant Commissioner Teboul described this operation as involving "the largest and most sophisticated drug superlab" ever dismantled in Canada.

Continued probe

Ongoing investigation into Canada's largest drug bust

The investigation in this case is still underway, with more arrests expected as authorities try to break down the organized crime network involved. Fentanyl, one of the drugs seized in the bust, has been associated with nearly 48,000 deaths across Canada between January 2016 and March 2024. Methamphetamine, another drug seized during the operation, is a "powerful synthetic stimulant" that is illegal and highly addictive, Canadian authorities say.