Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau of Indian government agents threatening public safety in Canada.

This led to the expulsion of six Indian diplomats from Canada, including India's high commissioner, and a reciprocal expulsion of six Canadian diplomats by India.

The dispute, originating from the murder of a Canadian citizen labeled a terrorist by India, threatens the $11.9 billion trade relationship between the two nations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ties between India, Canada have soured recently

Explained: Fresh strain in already tense India-Canada relations

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:49 pm Oct 15, 202412:49 pm

What's the story India and Canada have expelled each other's top diplomats after fresh allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, Trudeau alleged that there was "credible evidence" of Indian government agents being involved in activities threatening the safety of Canadians. New Delhi has rejected the claim as "preposterous imputations." The strained ties between the two nations stem from India's alleged involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Surrey. Here's what we know about it.

Diplomatic dispute

Trudeau's allegations and India's response

Trudeau said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had "clear and compelling evidence" that agents of the Indian government are involved in activities threatening public safety. These activities reportedly include clandestine operations and coercion targeting South Asian Canadians. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected the allegations, calling them "preposterous imputations," and claimed they stemmed from the Trudeau Government's political agenda of vote bank politics.

Diplomatic expulsion

Canada expels Indian diplomats, India retaliates

After the row, Global Affairs Canada announced the expulsion of six Indian diplomats and consular officials. Among those expelled was India's high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma. The expelled officials were allegedly linked to Nijjar's killing. In retaliation, India summoned Canada's Acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler for an explanation and later expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Wheeler. They have been asked to leave by October 19, Saturday.

Dispute background

Origins of the India-Canada diplomatic dispute

The diplomatic row between India and Canada stemmed from the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who was declared a terrorist by India. Nijjar was shot dead on June 18, 2023, outside a Sikh temple. Months later, Trudeau announced in Parliament that Canadian authorities were investigating "credible allegations of a potential link" between Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing. This led to the expulsion of a "top Indian diplomat" from Canada.

Trade impact

Impact on trade relations and future steps

The diplomatic spat jeopardizes the two countries' trade relations. In 2022, India was Canada's 10th largest trading partner with bilateral trade in goods at $11.9 billion that year. New Delhi has said that "it reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats." However, what these future steps might be remains unclear.