In short Simplifying... In short As the 2024-25 budget session approaches, PM Modi emphasizes that this budget will shape their five-year term and lay the groundwork for a developed India by 2047.

Despite facing opposition protests and demands for special status from allies, Modi's government, which returned to power for a third term, is committed to fulfilling its guarantees to citizens.

The PM urges all parties to use Parliament to empower farmers, youth, and the nation over the next 4.5 years.

Ahead of budget session, PM Modi slams opposition

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:31 am Jul 22, 202411:31 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday, criticized the Opposition for disrupting previous sessions and called on lawmakers from all political parties to unite and work together for the country over the next five years. "You must have seen that in the first session of Parliament, an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government that has been elected with a majority by 140 crore people of the country," PM Modi said.

Appeal

PM Modi urges lawmakers to prioritize national interests

Modi added that such attempts to suppress his voice were futile, and said, "No one can gag the voice of the Indian Prime Minister." He urged lawmakers from all political parties to rise above party lines and focus on national interests. "I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict," he said.

Budget

PM on upcoming budget

Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her first full budget for 2024-25, PM Modi said this budget will set the direction for their term over the next five years and lay a foundation for "Viksit Bharat." "This Budget is an important Budget of the Amrit Kaal. The opportunity of five years that we have...this budget will decide the direction of that journey as well as lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047," he said.

Commitment

PM Modi on government's commitment to citizens

PM Modi highlighted his government's commitment to implementing the guarantees he has given to citizens. "The guarantees that I have been giving, we are moving forward to implement those guarantees on the ground," he said. He expressed pride in his government returning to power for a third term after 60 years and urged all parties to use the Parliament platform for empowering farmers, youth, and the country over the next 4.5 years.

Protests

BJP faces opposition protests ahead of Budget Session

The Budget Session comes at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces demands for special status from key allies and protests from the Opposition over several issues. Despite falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP managed to form a government at the Centre with support from its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.