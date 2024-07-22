Ahead of budget session, PM Modi slams opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session on Monday, criticized the Opposition for disrupting previous sessions and called on lawmakers from all political parties to unite and work together for the country over the next five years. "You must have seen that in the first session of Parliament, an attempt was made to stifle the voice of the government that has been elected with a majority by 140 crore people of the country," PM Modi said.
PM Modi urges lawmakers to prioritize national interests
Modi added that such attempts to suppress his voice were futile, and said, "No one can gag the voice of the Indian Prime Minister." He urged lawmakers from all political parties to rise above party lines and focus on national interests. "I would like to request all the MPs of the country that from January till now we have fought as much as we had to, but now that period is over, the public has given its verdict," he said.
PM on upcoming budget
Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her first full budget for 2024-25, PM Modi said this budget will set the direction for their term over the next five years and lay a foundation for "Viksit Bharat." "This Budget is an important Budget of the Amrit Kaal. The opportunity of five years that we have...this budget will decide the direction of that journey as well as lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047," he said.
PM Modi on government's commitment to citizens
PM Modi highlighted his government's commitment to implementing the guarantees he has given to citizens. "The guarantees that I have been giving, we are moving forward to implement those guarantees on the ground," he said. He expressed pride in his government returning to power for a third term after 60 years and urged all parties to use the Parliament platform for empowering farmers, youth, and the country over the next 4.5 years.
BJP faces opposition protests ahead of Budget Session
The Budget Session comes at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces demands for special status from key allies and protests from the Opposition over several issues. Despite falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP managed to form a government at the Centre with support from its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.