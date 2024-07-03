In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi, amidst uproar in the Rajya Sabha, attributed the National Democratic Alliance's win to the public's faith in their performance.

Opposition stages walkout during Modi's address in Rajya Sabha

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday around noon. This comes a day after he launched an attack on the Congress and other opposition parties during his response in the Lok Sabha. In Tuesday's address, the PM rebutted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech, labeling it immature. He also hit out at the Congress MP for attempting to "tarnish the image of Hindus."

PM thanks people for choosing his government 3rd time

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, "In the last two-two and a half days, around 70 MPs participated in this discussion. I express gratitude to all of you MPs in enriching this discussion on the President's address." "The President's address had inspiration and encouragement for the people of the country," he added. He also thanked the people of India for choosing his government for the third time.

People prioritized performance: PM

Opposition benches erupted in protest as PM Modi credited the National Democratic Alliance's victory to the people's trust. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to intervene, but the Chair did not permit him to speak. "We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country...They defeated propaganda. They prioritized performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust," Modi continued despite protests.

Opposition raises slogans during PM's speech

Opposition stages walkout

The PM continued to reply to debate on Motion of Thanks amid chants of "Rajya Sabha ko radh karo, jhooth bolna band karo [Adjourn Rajya Sabha, stop lying]" by the opposition. "I have to go by the rules," Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said to the opposition benches. The PM added, "The country is watching." Moments later, the opposition staged a walkout in the middle of PM Modi's address. "They can't hear truth, that's why they are running away," the PM said.