In a rare move, a resolution was passed condemning the opposition's disruptive behavior during Prime Minister Modi's speech.

Despite being given ample time to speak, the opposition continuously interrupted the PM's address, shifting focus from various issues and allegedly insulting the constitution.

Despite being given ample time to speak, the opposition continuously interrupted the PM's address, shifting focus from various issues and allegedly insulting the constitution.

This unprecedented act of condemning the opposition in the first session has raised concerns about the increasing tension between the government and the opposition, and its impact on parliamentary decorum.

By Chanshimla Varah 12:05 pm Jul 03, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the President's address was disrupted by protests and sloganeering from the opposition on Tuesday. Despite Speaker Om Birla's warnings, various opposition MPs continued to shout slogans, clap, and storm the Well of the House during PM Modi's speech. This has now led to a resolution condemning their behavior in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary decorum

Resolution condemning opposition's behavior proposed

Following Modi's speech and the approval of the President's address without amendments, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a resolution condemning the opposition's behavior. Singh criticized the opposition for continuously shredding parliamentary dignity during the Prime Minister's address. Speaker Birla echoed these sentiments, stating that he had given all members ample time to speak and that their actions were not in line with parliamentary principles or democratic traditions. The resolution was adopted by a voice vote.

Speech interruptions

What happened during Tuesday's session

As PM Modi began his speech, the opposition initially demanded that a Manipur MP be allowed to speak. Their protests soon shifted focus to various issues ranging from Manipur to NEET to allegations of "dictatorship." These continuous disruptions led PM Modi to urge Speaker Birla not to take lightly the events of Monday and Tuesday, calling them an "insult to the Constitution." "We can't overlook them as childish thoughts. The intention is very serious," he said.

Unprecedented move

Rare condemnation of opposition in first session

A senior Lok Sabha official, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that it is rare for a resolution to condemn the opposition to be taken up in the first session. Another senior official expressed concern over the heightened tension between the opposition and the government. The official stated this was not a good sign as "far as parliamentary decorum or precedent is concerned."