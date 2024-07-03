In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent address, PM Modi outlined his vision for a developed India by 2047, promising accelerated reforms.

He urged the opposition to accept their electoral defeat, criticizing the Congress party's record.

Modi also defended the controversial Agnipath army recruitment scheme and addressed concerns about irregularities in public exams, assuring that the government is taking serious steps to control such incidents. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi likely to address Rajya Sabha today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:52 am Jul 03, 202409:52 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday around noon. This comes a day after he launched an attack on the Congress and other opposition parties during his response in the Lok Sabha. In Tuesday's address, the PM rebutted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech, labeling it immature. He also hit out at the Congress MP for attempting to "tarnish the image of Hindus."

Disruption in House

Modi's speech amid chants by opposition

PM Modi's remark was in response to Gandhi's comment that some of the people who call themselves Hindu were indulging in violence. Parts of Gandhi's speech were later expunged. Notably, during the PM's address, the opposition relentlessly disrupted him with chants of "Manipur, Manipur" and "we want justice," despite Speaker Om Birla's repeated calls for order.

Future plans

'Reforms at triple speed, triple power...': PM

In his 2-hour, 13-minute response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, the PM covered a wide range of issues in a speech. He talked about the National Democratic Alliance's dedication to a developed India by 2047, promising reforms at "triple speed and triple power for triple results" in his third term. Despite opposition chants, he highlighted economic achievements and future goals, thanking the Indian people for their trust.

Attacks opposition

Accept defeat: PM to opposition

The PM also urged the opposition to accept their electoral defeat and not distort the mandate. He criticized the Congress as a "party that had set a world record in failure," adding they hadn't crossed 100 seats in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms. "Instead of conceding defeat, they are being arrogant...Attempts to twist the narrative and spin their loss as a victory was like trying to pacify a child," he said.

Defense deals

PM mentions Agnipath scheme in his Lok Sabha speech

The Prime Minister in a way also defended the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, which the opposition has repeatedly criticized and called for its abolition in both Houses. He said, "The Congress can never see a strong Indian army. Everyone knows how weak our forces were during Nehru's time." He then listed a series of corruption scandals associated with the procurement of defense equipment, during the Congress rule.

Irregularities, paper leaks

Modi addresses NEET controversy

The PM also briefly addressed the controversy around irregularities in public examinations, especially surrounding the NEET-UG. "The President expressed concerns about paper leaks in her address. I also want to tell students and youngsters that the government is serious about controlling such incidents and we are taking back-to-back steps on a war footing to fulfil our responsibilities," he said. "Those playing with the future of youngsters will not be spared," the PM added.