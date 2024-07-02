In brief Simplifying... In brief The debate on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha was postponed from June 28 due to opposition disruptions over the NEET exam paper leak.

During the debate, Gandhi criticized the BJP for promoting "violence and hate," sparking protests from the treasury benches and interventions from several ministers, including PM Modi.

Some of Gandhi's comments were later removed.

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:49 pm Jul 02, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday responded to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address. This came a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's first speech as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session. The 16-hour debate, which began on Monday, concluded this evening, after which PM Modi made his response.

In Lok Sabha

PM Modi lauds Lok Sabha elections

In his address, PM Modi said, "Many honorable members expressed their opinion on President's address. Especially the first time who expressed their views while following the rules of the Parliament and behaved as a senior member of the House. They have raised the dignity of the House. The nation showed the world that it is the world's biggest election." The opposition benches continued to raise slogans during the PM's speech, despite interventions by Speaker Om Birla.

PM's jibe

'Can under pain of some people...': PM's dig at opposition

In a veiled reference to the opposition, PM Modi said, "I can understand the pain of some people who lost [in the election] despite lying continuously. The people of India have given the opportunity to serve them for third succecssive term. It a very important incident in the history of the country. The public has seen our track record of 10 years."

Opposition protests

'Our principle is appeasement to none'

"The country witnessed the politics and governance model of appeasement for a long time...Our principle is appeasement to none," the PM said. "In our fight against corruption, we have garnered strong public support, guided solely by 'India first,'" he added. Opposition MPs continue to chant "Justice for Manipur" relentlessly.

In Lok Sabha

PM raises issues of policy paralysis, corruption under Congress rule

We were elected in 2014 to overcome the problems of the previous government, the PM said. "We have multiple achievements over the last ten years, but the most significant one was that the country came out of hopelessness and gained self-confidence," he added. "I want to assure my countrymen that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the resolution of building a Viksit Bharat. We will strive our best to deliver the best," PM Modi said.

On Monday

Gandhi's fiery speech sparks controversy in Parliament

To recall, the debate on the Motion of Thanks was delayed from its original start date of June 28 due to disruptions by the opposition over the NEET exam paper leak issue. Gandhi used his speech to launch a strong attack on the BJP, accusing its leaders of engaging in "violence and hate." This led to widespread protests from treasury benches, with intervention from several ministers including PM Modi. Several of Gandhi's remarks were expunged late on Monday.