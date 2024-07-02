In brief Simplifying... In brief Rahul Gandhi, in a recent speech in the Lok Sabha, accused the BJP and PM Modi of attacking India's Constitution and ideals, and orchestrating legal challenges against him.

He later protested to Speaker Om Birla about the "selective expunction" of parts of his speech, arguing it lacked justification.

Despite parts of his speech being expunged, Gandhi maintains that the truth cannot be erased.

Rahul Gandhi defends his speech in the Parliament

'Can expunge as much…': Rahul defends 'truthful' speech in LS

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:48 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stood by his Monday's speech in Parliament, saying that his statements were truthful. Gandhi faced strong criticism from ministers in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government who accused him of spreading falsehoods and disrespecting Hindus. Notably, several portions of Gandhi's speech were expunged late on Monday night.

Backlash

Gandhi's speech sparks backlash from NDA government

Talking to media outside Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi said, "Truth can be expunged in [Prime Minister Narendra] Modiji's world, but not in reality. "I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth," he added. To recall, during his 62-minute speech, Gandhi criticized the government on several issues, prompting interventions from senior leaders including PM Modi.

Watch: Gandhi's statement here

On Monday

Gandhi mounts attack at Modi government in Lower House

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi accused the BJP of "systematically attacking" the Constitution and the core ideals of India. Gandhi also claimed he faced numerous legal challenges and harassment allegedly orchestrated by PM Modi and his government, including multiple cases, a two-year jail term threat, property seizure, and extensive Enforcement Directorate interrogations. At least five cabinet ministers interjected during Gandhi's speech.

Writes to Om Birla

Gandhi questions expunging of parts of speech

Separately, Gandhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla protesting the expungement of portions of his speech in the House, arguing that "selective expunction" lacks justification and urging for the restoration of his remarks. Gandhi acknowledged the Speaker's authority to "expunge...remarks" but argued this power ought only to be exercised to strike out "those kinds of words...the nature of which have been specified in Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha."

Read: Gandhi's letter to Speaker Om Birla

Rahul's letter

'Selective expungement...': Gandhi's letter to Speaker

The Congress leader also criticized BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech, calling it "filled with allegations," noting that only one word was removed. "This selective expungement makes no sense," he remarked. Portions of Gandhi's inaugural speech as LoP were struck down—including remarks about PM Modi, the BJP, and the ideological fount of the latter, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Comments over the NEET controversy and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme (which were fact-checked by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) were also deleted.