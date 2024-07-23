In short Simplifying... In short Breaking away from the centuries-old tradition of carrying a briefcase for budget presentations, India's Finance Minister, Sitharaman, introduced a digital shift in 2019 by using a "bahi-khata," a red pouch holding a tablet with budget documents.

In 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she further modernized the process by presenting the first-ever digital and paperless budget on a "Made in India" Samsung tablet.

As the budget session of Parliament continues, the Indian economy is projected to grow at a rate of 7% in the medium term. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Finance Minister presents budget on tablet

Sitharaman poses with tablet: Journey from briefcase to paperless budget

By Chanshimla Varah 11:16 am Jul 23, 202411:16 am

What's the story Ahead of her seventh consecutive budget presentation for the fiscal year 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a tablet in a red "bahi-khata" sleeve outside her office on Tuesday. Until 2019, finance ministers had carried a Budget briefcase for the presentation, but Sitharaman changed the tradition that year when she chose a red cloth pouch. Two years later, she made history again when she presented the budget in a paperless format, using a "Made in India" tablet.

Budget tradition

Sitharaman's tablet marks departure from centuries-old tradition

The tradition of carrying a briefcase for budget presentations dates back to the 18th century, when Britain's budget chief was asked to "open the budget" during his annual statement. The term "budget" itself is derived from the French word "bougette," translating to leather briefcase. Over the years, Indian finance ministers have carried red, black, or tan colored briefcases, with RK Shanmukham Chetty being the first to do so in 1947.

Digital transition

Sitharaman's shift to digital

In 2019, Sitharaman broke the long-standing tradition of carrying a briefcase by replacing it with a "bahi-khata." The bahi khata is a red pouch that holds a tablet containing budget documents. It bears a golden national emblem on it. For her first budget presentation, Sitharaman chose a red cloth, symbolizing Indian tradition. The red color, often used to cover religious texts, added a cultural touch to the budget announcement.

Digital

First digital and paperless budget presentation in 2021

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, she further modernized the process by presenting the budget in a paperless format using a digital tablet. Sitharaman innovated by replacing the typical briefcase with an iPad or ledger. Since 2021, she has carried an iPad to her budget presentations, emphasizing efficiency and a departure from India's colonial legacy. According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Sitharaman read out her budget using a "Made in India" tablet manufactured by Samsung.

Economic forecast

Upcoming Budget Session, economic growth expectations

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to end on August 12. According to the economic survey presented by Sitharaman on Monday, the Indian economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7% in the medium term. This growth will depend on building on structural reforms, which require collaboration between the Union Government, State Governments, and the private sector.