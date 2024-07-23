In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon seeing varied changes.

Ethereum Name Service, XRP, UNUS SED LEO, and Bitget Token are the top gainers, while Mog Coin, Bonk, Ethena, Worldcoin, and Jupiter are the biggest losers.

The global crypto market cap is $2.44 trillion, marking a 1.68% increase over the last day, and a 31.7% increase in total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bitcoin is almost 4% higher than previous week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 10:28 am Jul 23, 202410:28 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 1.12% over the last 24 hours, trading at $67,122.96. It is 3.91% higher than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.72% from yesterday to trade at $3,455.38. It has fallen 0.23% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,325 billion and $415 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $585.09, which is 2.61% less than yesterday and 1.24% higher from previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 2% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.17% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.19%) and $0.11 (down 3.52%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 11.13% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $175.99 (down 3.01%), $6.06 (down 4.68%), $0.000011 (down 3.66%), and $0.55 (down 2.48%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 11.13% while Polka Dot has slipped by 5.81%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 11.97% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 3.02%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top four gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Ethereum Name Service, XRP, UNUS SED LEO, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $26.98 (up 2.75%), $0.66 (up 2.20%), $5.78 (up 0.88%), and $1.18 (up 0.39%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mog Coin, Bonk, Ethena, Worldcoin, and Jupiter. They are trading at $0.0000022 (down 13.84%), $0.000022 (down 11.02%), $0.44 (down 9.43%), $2.31 (down 8.17%), and $0.99 (down 7.85%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $31.57 (down 3.69%), $13.88 (down 3.99%), $1 (up 0.03%), $7.80 (down 2.33%), and $9.89 (down 5.71%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.87 (down 6.16%), $1.36 (down 6.50%), $6.81 (down 2.91%), $1.81 (down 5.85%), and $1.53 (down 5.23%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.44 trillion, a 1.68% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.25 billion, which marks a 31.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.34 trillion, compared to $2.45 trillion three months ago.