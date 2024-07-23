Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana
Bitcoin has shed 1.12% over the last 24 hours, trading at $67,122.96. It is 3.91% higher than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.72% from yesterday to trade at $3,455.38. It has fallen 0.23% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,325 billion and $415 billion, respectively.
How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $585.09, which is 2.61% less than yesterday and 1.24% higher from previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 2% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.17% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.19%) and $0.11 (down 3.52%), respectively.
Solana is up by 11.13% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $175.99 (down 3.01%), $6.06 (down 4.68%), $0.000011 (down 3.66%), and $0.55 (down 2.48%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 11.13% while Polka Dot has slipped by 5.81%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 11.97% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 3.02%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
The top four gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Ethereum Name Service, XRP, UNUS SED LEO, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $26.98 (up 2.75%), $0.66 (up 2.20%), $5.78 (up 0.88%), and $1.18 (up 0.39%), respectively.
Top 5 losers of the day
The biggest losers of the day are Mog Coin, Bonk, Ethena, Worldcoin, and Jupiter. They are trading at $0.0000022 (down 13.84%), $0.000022 (down 11.02%), $0.44 (down 9.43%), $2.31 (down 8.17%), and $0.99 (down 7.85%), respectively.
Here are today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $31.57 (down 3.69%), $13.88 (down 3.99%), $1 (up 0.03%), $7.80 (down 2.33%), and $9.89 (down 5.71%), respectively.
Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.87 (down 6.16%), $1.36 (down 6.50%), $6.81 (down 2.91%), $1.81 (down 5.85%), and $1.53 (down 5.23%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.44 trillion, a 1.68% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.25 billion, which marks a 31.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.34 trillion, compared to $2.45 trillion three months ago.