A Halloween shooting at a Washington mall resulted in one death and two injuries, causing panic among shoppers.

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed the threat is over, but details about the shooter and motive remain unknown.

This incident follows a recent tragedy in Fall City, where a teenager allegedly murdered five family members, raising concerns about public safety and gun control in Washington state.

The incident took place on Thursday night

1 dead, 2 injured in Halloween shooting at Washington mall

What's the story A festive Halloween event at Vancouver Mall in Washington, United States turned tragic after a shooting left one person dead and two others injured. The incident took place around 7:30pm local time on Thursday during the mall's "Boo-tacular Trick-or-Treating" event. Families, including many kids in costumes, were attending the event when gunfire erupted. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the second-floor food court area.

Witness reports

Eyewitness accounts describe chaos and panic

Natalya Brown, a mall employee, recalled the terrifying moment when she heard the gunshots. "We heard a loud sound. I knew it was gunfire—seven to eight rounds," she said. Amid the chaos, shoppers either fled or took cover inside stores. Gregory Iiams, who was at the mall's bowling alley with his kids, recalled: "I grabbed my two kids and put them behind me."

Investigation underway

Police response and ongoing investigation

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed there was no longer an active threat after the shooting. They advised those sheltering to leave through open exits and set up a reunification area outside Hobby Lobby for separated families. The injured victims were taken to a local hospital, however, their conditions remain undisclosed. Till now, authorities haven't released any information about the shooter or the motive behind this attack.

Previous incidents

Recent shooting incidents in Washington state

The Vancouver Mall shooting comes on the heels of another tragic incident in Fall City, where a teenage boy allegedly killed five family members. The teen, whose identity has not been disclosed due to his age, faces multiple counts of aggravated murder. Only two family members survived this ordeal, including the suspect's 11-year-old sister. These recent events have raised concerns about public safety and gun control measures in Washington state.