Putin's 'elusive' daughters make rare public appearance
Vladimir Putin's daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, recently made public appearances after years of secrecy amid reports that the Russian president is "considering his mortality." The daughters were invited to speak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, not to share their professional insights but to enhance their father's image, according to Ronald Marks, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent.
Daughters' careers and Putin's motivations unveiled
Tikhonova, a former competitive dancer, currently heads an artificial intelligence initiative at Moscow State University. Her older sister, Vorontsova, is a medical researcher and co-owner of Nomenko, a healthcare investment firm. Although Putin has never confirmed their names, Marks interprets their public appearances as Putin's strategy to use family ties to strengthen his legacy. He explained that the daughters represent vitality for Putin in his quest to portray himself as Russia's most powerful figure.
Economic Forum: A testing ground for daughters' PR skills
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum served as an "easy forum" to test Tikhonova and Vorontsova's public relations abilities, according to Marks. Despite maintaining a low-profile, the sisters have been brought into the spotlight several times in recent years. In 2022, they faced US sanctions following allegations of enriching themselves at the expense of the Russian people, as per a White House statement.
Putin's family secrecy amidst rumors of declining health
Putin, known for his secrecy regarding his children, has only recently begun acknowledging their existence amidst rumors of his declining health. While there are speculations about Putin having other children, their identities have never been confirmed. The Kremlin has also repeatedly refuted rumors that Putin has more children outside of his former marriage, all of whom appear to have lived in Western nations.