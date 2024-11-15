Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Ye, known for his controversial remarks, is under fire for allegedly making antisemitic comments, claiming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is under 'Jewish control'.

In addition to this, Ye is facing multiple lawsuits from former employees, including claims of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and discrimination.

Amidst these controversies, his lawyer has requested to withdraw from representing him due to non-payment and lack of communication. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ye claimed Kim is controlled by Jews

Ye accused of saying Kim Kardashian is under 'Jewish control'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:41 am Nov 15, 202411:41 am

What's the story Controversial rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was sued on Thursday by a former employee, Murphy Aficionado. Aficionado, who worked as a project manager for Ye from October 2022, claims he wasn't paid for his work during the first five months of his employment. The suit also claims the rapper subjected Aficionado to "racist lectures" and antisemitic conspiracies about ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Aficionado was fired in July 2023 when Ye's Donda Academy was scheduled to shut down.

Controversial statements

Ye allegedly made antisemitic remarks about the Kardashian family

Among other controversial statements, the 47-year-old rapper allegedly said, "The Jews are out to get me," and "They froze my bank account." He also reportedly said, "The Jews got Kim and my kids...The Jews convinced Kim. She has Jewish masters." This isn't the first time Ye has made antisemitic remarks. He has faced widespread backlash for his slurs, which reach millions of his followers and have led to significant repercussions.

Additional lawsuits

Ye faces multiple lawsuits from former employees

This lawsuit is one of many filed against Ye by former employees this year. In June, Lauren Pisciotta sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, later amending her suit to include allegations of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Ye. Another former employee, identified as a "director of intelligence," sued in October for being tasked with investigating the Kardashians and tailing Ye's wife, Bianca Censori.

Discrimination claims

Rapper's former employees allege discrimination, harassment

In April, Benjamin Deshon Provo sued the rapper after he was fired for refusing to shave his dreadlocks, which he says are tied to his Muslim faith. Shegerian also represents Trevor Phillips in a separate lawsuit alleging anti-Black racism by Ye. Ye's lawyer in one of these cases, Brian Brumfield, requested to withdraw from representing him after being fired in June. Brumfield told the court, "Defendant will also not speak with counsel...Defendant refuses to pay counsel as well."