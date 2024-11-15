Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite initial dips in daily collections, the film 'Amaran' has managed to rake in ₹172 crore by its 15th day.

With the highest occupancy in Trichy for Tamil shows and Chennai for Telugu shows, the film's performance highlights the diverse viewer interest across India.

'Amaran' box office haul

'Amaran' maintains pace; collects ₹172 crore by 15th day

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:27 am Nov 15, 202411:27 am

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, has reportedly crossed the ₹172 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film earned an estimated ₹3.15 crore on its 15th day across all languages, early estimates suggest. It achieved this feat after a successful two-week run where it collected a total of ₹168.85 crore.

Collection trend

'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating collections over 2 weeks

Over the first week, Amaran witnessed a consistent decline in its daily collections, starting at ₹21.4 crore on the first day and falling to ₹5.75 crore on the eighth day. However, the film witnessed a resurgence in its second week with collections peaking at ₹17 crore on the 11th day before falling gradually again. Despite the fluctuations, the film has maintained a strong overall performance at the box office.

Theater occupancy

'Amaran' recorded significant theater occupancy on 15th day

On its 15th day, Amaran registered an overall theater occupancy of 25.73% for Tamil shows and 28.87% for Telugu shows. The movie witnessed its highest occupancy during night shows in both languages, with Tamil shows recording a 30.51% occupancy rate and Telugu shows peaking at 41.4%. This data suggests that viewers are still interested in the film even after two weeks of release.

Regional performance

'Amaran' saw varied theater occupancy across regions

The film's theater occupancy also varied widely across regions on its 15th day. For Tamil shows, Trichy recorded the highest occupancy of 45.25%, while Vellore recorded the lowest of 14.25%. Meanwhile, Telugu shows saw the highest occupancy in Chennai at 51% and the lowest in Guntur at just 8.5%. These regional variations highlight the diverse audience response to Amaran across India.