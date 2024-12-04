Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indo-French film 'All We Imagine as Light' bagged major awards at the NY Film Critics Circle and Gotham Awards, sparking debates over India's Oscar selection.

The film, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, tells the story of a nurse and her roommate confronting their desires during a beach trip.

What's the story The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, has added another feather to its cap by winning the Best International Feature award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). Deadline reported the news on Tuesday. This win comes closely on the heels of the film's recent triumph at the Gotham Awards 2024, where it also won Best International Feature.

Competition details

'All We Imagine as Light' outshone other nominees

At the Gotham Awards, All We Imagine as Light competed with other notable films including Green Border, Hard Truths, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, and Vermiglio. The awards ceremony was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Monday. This year was the 90th anniversary of NYFCC with members including Indiewire's David Ehlrich (2024 vice chair), Time's Stephanie Zacharek, and Kate Erbland, among others.

Film background

'All We Imagine as Light' is an Indo-French co-production

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, All We Imagine as Light is an Indo-French joint venture. The film is produced by France's Petit Chaos and India's Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth. The film's story follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who gets an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her younger roommate who wants intimacy with her boyfriend. Their trip to a beach town makes them confront their desires.

Oscar controversy

Film's success sparked debate over India's Oscar selection

The success of All We Imagine as Light at the Gotham Awards and now, at the NYFCC has sparked a debate about India's Oscar selection. Many wondered if India made the right choice by sending Laapataa Ladies to the Oscars instead of Kapadia's film. Nevertheless, hopes remain high that it may still get nominated in another category like score or cinematography at the Academy Awards.