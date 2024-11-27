Summarize Simplifying... In short Kaley Cuoco, who began dating Pelphrey in March 2022 and welcomed their daughter Matilda a year later, humorously compared parenting to babysitting a 'drunk best friend'.

The couple, engaged since August 15, have yet to start wedding planning, hinting at possibly having another child first.

Cuoco also addressed the criticism she's faced over her parenting style, calling for an end to mom-shaming and emphasizing that every mother is doing their best.

Kaley Cuoco gave birth to a girl in 2023

Kaley Cuoco compares parenting to babysitting a 'drunk best friend'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:02 pm Nov 27, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey have gone public with their couples therapy. The 38-year-old actor made the revelation during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about the difficulties of raising their 19-month-old daughter, Matilda. The Big Bang Theory actor humorously likened parenting to "taking care of your drunk best friend every day."

Parenting challenges

Cuoco's humorous take on parenting and therapy

Cuoco opened up about her parenting journey with Fallon, saying, "It's a wild ride, Jimmy. I mean, it's an adventure. 19-months-old. It's a lot." She jokingly recalled a session with their therapist where she detailed why she was so tired from caring for Matilda. "They're crying when they don't get what they want... And then they black out, and you're ready to die, and they wake up and they're like, 'What's for breakfast?'"

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip from the show

Relationship journey

Cuoco and Pelphrey's relationship timeline

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who started dating in March 2022, welcomed their daughter Matilda a year later. The couple announced their engagement on August 15 this year, with Cuoco posting a selfie on her Instagram Story with her engagement ring. As for wedding plans, they told People in September that they "haven't started planning anything yet," even hinting that "maybe another kid will have to come first."

Defending mothers

Cuoco's stand against mom-shaming and online criticism

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with E! News, Cuoco spoke about the criticism she has faced over her parenting style. Calling for an end to mom-shaming, she said, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop [with] the shaming." She added that every mother is doing their best and there was no change in public scrutiny before/after she had kids.