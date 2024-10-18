Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Kushal Tandon has confirmed he's dating Shivangi Joshi, but isn't rushing into marriage despite his mother's eagerness.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:38 pm Oct 18, 202405:38 pm

What's the story After months of speculation, actor Kushal Tandon has finally confirmed his relationship with fellow actor Shivangi Joshi. The couple, who recently shared screen space in the TV show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, had been rumored to be dating for some time but never officially acknowledged their relationship until now. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Tandon (39) openly discussed his love for Joshi (26) and their decision to take things slow.

Marriage plans

'My mother wants to see me married'

When asked about his marriage plans, Tandon said, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow." He also jokingly added that his mother is keen on him settling down and would have him married immediately if it were up to her. Not rushing into marriage, Tandon is relieved his parents' search for a suitable match for him has ended with Joshi.

Relationship history

Earlier, Tandon was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan

Joshi was once linked romantically to Randeep Rai after they collaborated in Balika Vadhu 2, but the actor shut down rumors in 2022, clarifying that they are simply good friends. Meanwhile, Tandon's past relationship with Gauahar Khan remains public knowledge. The couple became a notable pair after entering Bigg Boss 7, where Gauahar went on to win the show. After dating for about a year, they announced their breakup in 2014. Khan is now married to Zaid Darbar.

Family matters

Meanwhile, Tandon plans to buy a bigger house

In the same interview, Tandon also revealed that his parents have moved from Lucknow to Mumbai. However, he stressed that their roots will always be in Lucknow. Recalling his past, Tandon shared how he spent most of his childhood away from home due to boarding school and higher studies in America. Now, he looks forward to spending more time with his parents and plans on buying a bigger house in Mumbai for them all to live together comfortably.