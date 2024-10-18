Summarize Simplifying... In short Shah Rukh Khan once advised Kajol to learn the art of acting to avoid burnout, a tip she found useful after working on three films consecutively.

Kajol, feeling exhausted, confided in her mother and shifted to lighter roles.

Currently, she's preparing for her upcoming thriller, Do Patti, and working on Karan Johar's Sarzameen.

Kajol recalls Shah Rukh Khan's advice

When Shah Rukh advised Kajol to 'learn how to act'

05:36 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview, Kajol opened up about an interesting incident. She remembered how her frequent co-star and friend, Shah Rukh Khan, once advised her to learn acting. This was when she was finishing her third film at 18. "I remember I finished the film and before that, Shah Rukh was like, 'You know you just have to learn how to act.' I was like, 'What is this? What is he talking about?' Of course, I'm doing a fabulous job!"

Career transition

Later, Kajol realized how effective the advice was

So why did King Khan give this advice to Kajol? Speaking to India Today, Kajol revealed that she faced burnout after working on three films back-to-back. At this time, Khan's suggestion was to learn the trade of acting so that it doesn't get taxing and she could enjoy the journey. And, after applying this advice, Kajol understood her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star was bang on!

Quote

She even confided in her mother, changed career course after

She confided in her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, about being exhausted and not wanting to continue in the same vein, too. "I remember turning around (while shooting Udhaar Ki Zindagi) and telling my mother, 'You know, mom, I'm done. Wow. I'm burnt out...I cannot cry anymore...I want to do, you know, four scenes, 10 songs.' I wanted to do such films." This made her sign lighter roles in films like Gunda Raj and Hulchul.

New ventures

Kajol's upcoming projects and past achievements

Kajol is busy prepping for the release of her thriller, Do Patti, where she will be seen as a cop. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and releases on October 25. Apart from this, she is also working on Karan Johar's Sarzameen with debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her acting career began with Bekhudi (1992) and includes hit Hindi films like Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2001).