Cher contemplated suicide during 'lonely' marriage to Sonny Bono

By Tanvi Gupta 06:15 pm Nov 19, 2024

What's the story In her newly released memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the iconic singer and actor Cher has revealed that she contemplated suicide multiple times during her tumultuous marriage to her first husband Sonny Bono. She described feeling "overworked and under-loved" by Bono, who controlled every aspect of her life at the height of their fame on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour—a variety show that ran on CBS from 1971 to 1974.

'I was dizzy with loneliness'

Cher, now 78, recalled a night in 1972 when she was so alone that she thought of ending her life by jumping off a hotel balcony. "I was dizzy with loneliness," she wrote in her memoir. "I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear." The singer confessed to having such thoughts "five or six times" during this time.

Bono's controlling behavior led to Cher's despair

Cher detailed how Bono's jealousy and control extended to not letting her wear perfume or attend social events. He also managed their career and finances, leaving Cher without her own bank account despite being a successful star with a hit TV show and chart-topping songs like I Got You Babe. Despite being financially well-off, she was allowed a $5K-a-month stipend. This level of control contributed significantly to her feelings of despair and loneliness.

Cher's struggle for independence and freedom

In October 1972, after taping two episodes of their TV show and performing two gigs a night at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas, Cher wanted to go to Europe. However, Bono dismissed her suggestion saying, "Why? You can't make any money in Europe." When she clarified that she meant to take a vacation, Bono simply rolled his eyes and said, "Cher, c'mon."

Cher's epiphany led to her decision to leave Bono

Cher revealed that one night between shows, she had an epiphany: "I don't have to jump off, I can just leave him." Even after this decision, Bono continued to control her life as they struck a deal where she would live with him during the week and continue working together. The couple finally divorced in 1975. Cher married Allman Brothers singer Gregg Allman in 1975 but divorced him in 1979.