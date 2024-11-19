Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is making waves in the US box office with record-breaking $1M pre-sales, the fastest for an Indian movie.

The film's makers are hopeful for a ₹1,000cr club entry, banking on the pre-release hype and impressive sales of its multilingual versions.

The sequel will feature a mix of returning cast members and new faces, promising an exciting cinematic experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' pre-sales

'Pushpa 2' storms US box office with fastest $1M pre-sales

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:04 pm Nov 19, 202406:04 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Telugu film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has created a new record in the United States by crossing $1 million in pre-sales for its premiere shows. The milestone was revealed by Prathiyangara Cinemas, the US distributor of the film. In their statement, they emphasized that "Pushpa Raj's dominance is redefining the box office with a new dimension."

Details

Over 35K tickets have been sold so far

While the distributor claimed that the Pushpa sequel was the fastest Indian movie to hit $1 million in pre-sales for the premiere, some exact figures have come up. As per Sacnilk, the movie has sold more than 35,000 tickets from over 3,200 shows across around 850 locations so far. The pre-sales began with a blast before taking a break in the subsequent days, but after the trailer release, the sales have once again seen a boost.

Box office goals

'Pushpa 2' makers aim for ₹1,000cr club entry

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are confident that the film will be lead actor Allu Arjun's first entry into the ₹1,000cr club. With a production budget pegged between ₹400-500cr, the film needs high box office returns to be a success. Given the pre-release hype and phenomenal sales figures of its Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil versions, it could very well be a blockbuster.

Cast details

'Pushpa 2' to feature returning cast and new additions

Along with Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule will also see the return of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, and Sunil as Mangalam Srinu. Other actors reprising their roles from the first installment are Anasuya Bhardwaj, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari, Ajay, and Kalpalatha. The film will also have a special dance number by Sreeleela.