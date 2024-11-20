Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's high-budget Tamil film 'Kanguva', despite its grand visuals and epic battle scenes, has seen a significant drop in collections after its opening day.

With an estimated budget of over ₹350cr, the film managed to earn only ₹59.9cr in the first six days, struggling to prove profitable.

The film's earnings fluctuated over the days, peaking at ₹24cr on the first day and dropping to as low as ₹3.15cr on the fifth and sixth days.

'Kanguva' box office collection

Suriya's 'Kanguva' fails to impress; earns ₹59.9cr in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:23 am Nov 20, 202410:23 am

What's the story The much-anticipated Tamil film Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹3.15cr on its sixth day (Tuesday), showing no growth from its fifth-day earnings. Despite a promising start with an opening collection of ₹24cr, the movie's total earnings now stand at ₹59.9cr after six days in theaters.

Collection decline

'Kanguva' witnessed a drop in earnings post-opening day

After its opening day, Kanguva witnessed a major drop in collections. The film collected ₹9.5cr on its second day and ₹9.85cr on the third day, a drop from the first-day collection of ₹24cr. Although it slightly increased to ₹10.25cr on Day 4, the earnings dropped again to ₹3.15cr on both Days 5 and 6 (Monday and Tuesday).

Production details

'Kanguva' is one of the most expensive Tamil films

Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is credited for its grand visuals and epic battle scenes that span 1,500 years of history. The film stars an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. Shot across various locations in India and abroad, it has an estimated budget of over ₹350cr, making it one of the costliest Tamil films in recent times. So, it needs to earn well to prove profitable.