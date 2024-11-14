'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is going strong; collects ₹212cr after Day-13
Kartik Aaryan-led film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has made a stunning entry into the ₹200cr club. Although it started slowly against its rival Singham Again, the movie picked up pace and overtook the latter in daily collections over the last few days. However, in terms of total earnings, Singham Again still leads with ₹217.65cr against BB3's ₹212.1cr as of Wednesday (second week).
'BB3' outperformed in most regions except Mumbai
On Wednesday, the horror comedy earned ₹3.85cr, a 15% fall from Tuesday's ₹4.25cr haul. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been doing well in most parts of India, barring Mumbai. However, even in places like Mumbai and Pune, the film—also featuring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit—has witnessed a growth. The movie's lifetime collection has already crossed that of its predecessor Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was around ₹180cr.
'BB3' dominated circuits, gave tough competition to 'Singham Again'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did well in all circuits except Mumbai and Nizam And Andhra. Here, Singham Again might have had an upper hand. However, BB3 ruled the rest of the circuits and gave stiff competition to Singham Again. With no major releases lined up, both the films are likely to continue their box office run for a little longer.