Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati

Massive crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, 7 shooters arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 06:59 pm Oct 25, 202406:59 pm

What's the story The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested seven shooters of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrests were made from different parts of Punjab and its neighboring states. Lawrence, who is lodged in Sabarmati, Gujarat, is the prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. His brother Anmol is also being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (ANI) for his alleged role in the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence last April.

Case

They were planning to assassinate ex-MLA's son

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwaha stated that the first arrest was made on October 23 in Delhi, followed by arrests in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. He said that they were planning to assassinate Sunil Pehelwan, the son of a former Rajasthan MLA. The shooters were given instructions from RJ Bishnoi, who is not directly affiliated with the Bishnoi gang but operates independently and occasionally works for the (Bishnoi) gang.

Devices

GPS tracking device recovered

"A GPS tracking device has also been recovered from them. The maternal uncle of the target is from a political background and he also has a business," Kushwaha added. He, however, clarified that the arrests have nothing to do with the Baba Siddique murder. The NIA earlier announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol. The Mumbai Police said that Anmol was in touch with shooters who killed Siddique on October 12.

Plan

Bishnoi's communication with assassins revealed

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the assassins behind Siddique's murder spoke to Anmol on Snapchat before the assassination. The messages were deleted after being received, on Anmol's instructions who was allegedly operating from Canada and America. Nearly 10 people have been arrested in connection with Siddique's murder so far, including two suspected shooters and a weapon supplier.