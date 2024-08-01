Netizens defend businessman arrested for speeding past Rau's IAS center
Netizens have come together to support businessman Manuj Kathuria, who was arrested in connection with the deaths of three students inside a flooded basement of a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The Delhi Police allege that Kathuria's "reckless" driving caused flood water to breach the gates of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building, leading to the flooding. He is among seven people arrested in connection with the three deaths last week.
Viral video sparks debate over Kathuria's arrest
An old video of Kathuria discussing safe driving has now gone viral, sparking public debate over his arrest. In the clip, he can be heard talking about the importance of "maintaining a speed that will make driver comfortable, the car comfortable, and people on the road comfortable." This statement has led some online users to question the Delhi Police's portrayal of Kathuria as a mastikhor (mischievous/fun-loving) and the validity of his arrest.
Court dismisses bail pleas amid widespread condemnation
Sharing the video of Kathuria, a user asked, "Doesn't look like a rash driver at least going by this clip. But since he likes driving and uploads clips on social media of his car excursions, the public prosecutor said he was a 'mastikhor' who drove carelessly and dangerously." Despite public outcry and criticism from the Delhi High Court for arresting him, a Delhi court has dismissed the bail pleas of five people, including Kathuria.
Defense blames civic authorities, illegal library
Kathuria's counsel argued that he did not intend any harm, instead blaming civic authorities for failing to address waterlogging issues. They suggested that the closest cause of the tragedy was the illegal operation of a library in a building's basement. The defense cited a month-old complaint sent to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about the library, saying that waterlogging was routine, but running a library without permission constituted an offense.
Prosecution's argument against bail
The prosecution countered the defense's arguments, asserting that Kathuria wasn't guilty of contributory negligence but had aggravated the incident. They urged the court to consider his reckless driving and argued that granting him bail could leave him open to influencing vulnerable witnesses. Advocate Amit Chadha, representing the other four accused, claimed that responsibility for safety lay with the lessee according to the lease agreement, not with lessors.