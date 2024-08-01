In short Simplifying... In short A businessman, Kathuria, was arrested for speeding past Rau's IAS center, sparking public debate as an old video of him discussing safe driving surfaced online.

Despite public outcry, a Delhi court dismissed the bail pleas of Kathuria and four others, with the defense blaming civic authorities for waterlogging issues and an illegally operated library.

The prosecution argued Kathuria's reckless driving aggravated the incident, and granting him bail could influence witnesses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Businessman arrested for fatal flooding incident

Netizens defend businessman arrested for speeding past Rau's IAS center

By Chanshimla Varah 01:00 pm Aug 01, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Netizens have come together to support businessman Manuj Kathuria, who was arrested in connection with the deaths of three students inside a flooded basement of a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The Delhi Police allege that Kathuria's "reckless" driving caused flood water to breach the gates of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building, leading to the flooding. He is among seven people arrested in connection with the three deaths last week.

Public reaction

Viral video sparks debate over Kathuria's arrest

An old video of Kathuria discussing safe driving has now gone viral, sparking public debate over his arrest. In the clip, he can be heard talking about the importance of "maintaining a speed that will make driver comfortable, the car comfortable, and people on the road comfortable." This statement has led some online users to question the Delhi Police's portrayal of Kathuria as a mastikhor (mischievous/fun-loving) and the validity of his arrest.

Legal proceedings

Court dismisses bail pleas amid widespread condemnation

Sharing the video of Kathuria, a user asked, "Doesn't look like a rash driver at least going by this clip. But since he likes driving and uploads clips on social media of his car excursions, the public prosecutor said he was a 'mastikhor' who drove carelessly and dangerously." Despite public outcry and criticism from the Delhi High Court for arresting him, a Delhi court has dismissed the bail pleas of five people, including Kathuria.

Court arguments

Defense blames civic authorities, illegal library

Kathuria's counsel argued that he did not intend any harm, instead blaming civic authorities for failing to address waterlogging issues. They suggested that the closest cause of the tragedy was the illegal operation of a library in a building's basement. The defense cited a month-old complaint sent to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about the library, saying that waterlogging was routine, but running a library without permission constituted an offense.

Legal battle

Prosecution's argument against bail

The prosecution countered the defense's arguments, asserting that Kathuria wasn't guilty of contributory negligence but had aggravated the incident. They urged the court to consider his reckless driving and argued that granting him bail could leave him open to influencing vulnerable witnesses. Advocate Amit Chadha, representing the other four accused, claimed that responsibility for safety lay with the lessee according to the lease agreement, not with lessors.