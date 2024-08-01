In short Simplifying... In short Sadhna Saxena Nair, the first woman DG Medical Services (Army), has an impressive background, including training in CBRN warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and military medical ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces.

First woman appointed as Director General Medical Services (Army)

Who's Sadhna Saxena Nair, first woman DG Medical Services (Army)

By Chanshimla Varah 12:40 pm Aug 01, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Lieutenant General Sadhna Saxena Nair has been appointed as the Director General Medical Services (Army), marking the first time a woman has assumed this role. Prior to this appointment, Nair was the first female doctor to serve as the Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces). She holds a post-graduate degree in family medicine, along with diplomas in maternal and child health, and healthcare management. She has also completed a two-year training program in medical informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Education and training

Nair's training, academic achievements

Her comprehensive training includes preparation in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and military medical ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces. Nair's illustrious academic journey began at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, where she graduated. She was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985, as stated by an official army release.

Achievements

Nair's other roles

Nair also has the distinction of being the first woman principal medical officer of Western Air Command and the IAF's Training Command. Additionally, Nair was nominated as an expert member of the Dr Kasturirangan committee for drafting part of the medical education component of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019. For her meritorious service, she was awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command and Chief of the Air Staff Commendations as well as Vishisht Seva Medal by the president.