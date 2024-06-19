In brief Simplifying... In brief A Rajya Sabha MP's daughter, Madhuri, was granted bail after allegedly running over a man with her BMW in Chennai.

The victim, recently married, was taken to the hospital by passersby.

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter involved in hit-and-run

Chennai: MP's daughter runs BMW over man, gets bail

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:32 am Jun 19, 202409:32 am

What's the story In a hit-and-run incident just weeks after the Pune Porsche case, the daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP allegedly ran over a man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai's Besant Nagar. The victim, Surya, a 24-year-old painter, died of his injuries. According to reports, Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party MP, Beeda Masthan Rao, was driving a BMW and was accompanied by a friend. Despite the painter's death, the woman has been granted bail.

Accident scene

Tragic incident unfolds in Chennai's Besant Nagar

Reports indicate that Madhuri fled the scene right after the accident, while her friend briefly interacted with the gathered crowd before also leaving. Only the passersby took Surya to the hospital. Additional reports mention that later Surya's relatives and neighbors gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding justice. He had reportedly gotten married only eight months ago.

Details

Police review CCTV footage

Following the protests, police reviewed CCTV footage and identified the car as belonging to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group, registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was arrested but was granted bail at the police station itself. Rao, a Rajya Sabha MP since 2022 and a former MLA, is associated with the BMR Group, a prominent name in the seafood industry. Further details are awaited in the case

In May

Pune Porsche accident triggers outrage in the country

Two IT professionals, both 24, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old teenager in Pune, in the early hours of May 19. The teenager was reportedly intoxicated at the time. However, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the teenager bail 15 hours after the incident on certain conditions, including writing a 300-word essay on traffic accidents. The teen was later sent to an observation home in Yerawada until June 5, following criticism.