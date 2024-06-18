In brief Simplifying... In brief Heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department have caused the Brahmaputra river in Assam to swell, affecting over 1.05 lakh people.

The Assam government has set up 11 relief camps, providing shelter to over 3,000 people, with Karimganj identified as the worst-hit district.

Floods affect over 1 lakh people in Assam

Assam: Over 1.05 lakh people affected as Brahmaputra river swells

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:01 pm Jun 18, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Over the past few days, torrential rainfall has triggered floods affecting over 1.05 lakh people across 14 districts of Assam, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The Karimganj district is the hardest hit with nearly 96,000 residents affected. The water level of the Brahmaputra River and its tributary, the Kopili River, has risen above danger levels due to continuous rain in Assam and neighboring states.

Weather forecast

Heavy rain warning issued, Guwahati waterlogged

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain until June 20 for various parts of the country, including Assam and Meghalaya. The IMD specifically warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall on June 18. A local resident in Nagaon district described the rising water levels, stating, "There is a statue in the middle of the river and when the water reaches its neck, we realize that the water level has risen."

Relief efforts

Assam government responds to flood crisis

In response to the flood crisis, the Assam government has established 11 relief camps and distribution centers where over 3,000 people have taken shelter. The floods have affected 309 villages across Assam with Karimganj being identified as the worst-hit district by the ASDMA. Approximately 1005.7 hectares of crop area have also been impacted due to flooding. A resident of Guwahati expressed concern saying, "Water fell during the night and there is so much water that it has filled up."

Flood alert

Second wave of floods hits Assam, red alert issued

This is reportedly the second wave of flood in Assam in less than a month, with the first wave caused by Cyclone Remal in the last week of May. During the first wave, at least 25 persons died due to floods and landslides. However, no deaths have been reported so far in this second wave. The IMD has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya until June 19.