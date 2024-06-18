In brief Simplifying... In brief Communal violence erupted in Balasore, Odisha, following a protest against animal sacrifice, leading to property damage and injuries.

In response, the local government imposed a curfew, enforced by a significant police presence, and arrested 34 individuals involved in the conflict.

Efforts to restore peace include peace committee meetings with locals and restrictions on movement except for emergency medical aid.

Balasore under curfew after communal clashes

Odisha curfew: What led to communal violence in Balasore?

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:07 pm Jun 18, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Balasore in Odisha is under curfew following violent clashes between two groups. The unrest was sparked by suspicions of cow slaughter during a minority community's religious celebration. The district administration has suspended internet services in sensitive areas and urged residents to stay indoors. According to police, the curfew was imposed at midnight on Monday and will continue until midnight on Tuesday.

Violent attacks and property damage escalate tensions

The conflict began with a protest against animal sacrifice blood on the road, escalating into a violent confrontation when an opposing group allegedly threw stones at the protesters. Attacks were reported in Golapokhari, Motiganj, and Cinema Chhak areas on Monday night. The attackers used stones, sticks, and glass bottles to set fire to vehicles and break into various villages. They pelted houses with stones, set them ablaze, and vandalized roads.

Government and police actions to restore order

This resulted in three people being injured and damage to over half a dozen motorcycles. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi instructed Balasore collector Ashish Thakare to take immediate measures to restore order. To control the situation, police resorted to a baton charge and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144. At least 150 police personnel have been deployed in the area. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar is currently stationed in Balasore.

Curfew and restrictions imposed to prevent further unrest

Police announced that no one should leave their homes or move on foot, or by vehicle except for emergency medical aid. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath confirmed that "Curfew has been clamped in Balasore municipality area. All commercial establishments and shops to remain closed." The administration initially imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in certain pockets of the town but later decided to impose a curfew in the entire town.

Arrests made and additional forces deployed

Sanjay Kumar, the additional director general of police, law and order, who is currently in Balasore, reported that 34 people from both communities have been arrested. He added that the number of arrests is likely to increase. "Forty-three platoons of police force have been deployed in the town while an additional 15 platoons are being mobilised," Kumar said. The district administration has also been holding peace committee meetings with locals to help restore calm.