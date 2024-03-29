Next Article

Isuzu V-cross comes equipped with a low-range four-wheel-drive setup

Viral video sparks outrage over traffic disruption in Delhi

By Pradnesh Naik 04:41 pm Mar 29, 202404:41 pm

What's the story A recent incident involving a man and a woman filming social media content in the middle of a busy road in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, has triggered widespread criticism. The duo's actions resulted in a significant traffic jam, highlighting the growing trend of performing vehicular stunts for social media fame. These practices often lead to inconvenience and potentially dangerous situations.

Video of traffic disruption using Isuzu V-Cross goes viral

The video capturing this incident has since gone viral, depicting the man using his golden yellow Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck to intentionally obstruct traffic. He and his companion were seen striking poses for the camera amid the chaos. The footage was met with widespread disapproval online, with many calling on the Delhi Police to take action against such irresponsible behavior.

Reckless driving and filming adds to public fury

The undated video shows the man driving recklessly onto a busy road in Paschim Vihar, west Delhi. He parked his vehicle in such a way that it blocked incoming traffic, causing a queue of vehicles to line up behind his pickup truck. The man was later seen filming from his moving vehicle with one door open, steering with one hand while using the other to film himself speeding.

Public calls for strict action against traffic violators

Social media users reacted strongly to this stunt, condemning the man's actions and urging Delhi Police to take strict action. This incident follows on from Noida Police fining three influencers Rs. 33,000 each earlier this week for violating six sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, after their videos of vehicle stunts during Holi celebrations went viral. The public outcry underscores the growing concern over traffic violations by influencers seeking fame on social media.