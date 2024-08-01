In short Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has approved the idea of separate quotas for the most disadvantaged within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:35 am Aug 01, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court's seven-judge Constitution bench on Thursday approved the sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories to enhance reservation in jobs and education for the most marginalized groups. The landmark ruling—delivered by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's bench with a 6:1 majority—saw Justice Bela Trivedi dissenting. The bench issued six separate judgments. Notably, this decision overturns the 2004 ruling by a five-judge Constitution bench in the case of EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh.

During the hearing, the Centre informed the court of its support for sub-classification within the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. The Chief Justice noted the difference between "sub-classification" and "sub-categorisation," adding that states may need to sub-categorise reserved category communities to ensure that benefits reach the most backward groups.

SC/ST members face systemic discrimination, says CJI

Chief Justice Chandrachud said, "There are six opinions. Mine is for Justice Manoj Misra and me. A majority of us has overruled EV Chinnaiah (verdict) and we hold sub-classification is permitted." He added that members of SC/ST categories often face systemic discrimination which hinders their progress, adding that historical evidence shows these depressed classes are not a homogenous group.

Meanwhile, Justice BR Gavai said, "I have referred to a speech of Dr BR Ambedkar in 1949 where he said that unless we have social democracy there is no use of political democracy." "Hardships and backwardness suffered by some of the Scheduled Castes is different for each caste. EV Chinnaiah was wrongly decided. It was argued that a party can give reservation to a sub-caste to gain political mileage, but I do not agree with this," he said.