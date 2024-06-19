In brief Simplifying... In brief After a customer found a finger in his ice cream, the Indian food safety authority suspended the manufacturer's license and police are investigating.

By Chanshimla Varah 02:00 pm Jun 19, 202402:00 pm

What's the story The human finger that was found inside an ice cream by a Mumbai-based doctor likely belonged to an employee working at the Pune factory of Yummo Ice Creams, a police investigation has found. According to police, an employee at the manufacturer's Pune production recently injured his finger in an accident. The police now suspect that the finger found in Dr Brendan Ferrao's ice cream order belongs to this person.

The police have sent DNA samples from the staffer to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further investigation. Earlier, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had suspended the ice cream manufacturer's licence pending an inquiry. "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI's Western Region Office and its license has been suspended," confirmed FSSAI.

Yummo has also ceased production at its third-party facility and isolated the affected product. "We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level," a company spokesperson stated. The ice cream's supply chain was traced from Fortune Dairy in Indapur to a godown in Hadapsar, then to Sakinaka, Bhiwandi, and finally to a godown in Malad.

The ice cream that was delivered to Dr. Ferrao was from the Malad godown, the Times of India reported. Dr. Ferrao got the shock of his life when, while having the ice cream, he felt something in his mouth that he assumed was a "big nut." "However, after looking at it up close, I saw a nail over it. Luckily, I didn't consume it. However, after looking at it up close, I saw a nail over it," the doctor said.