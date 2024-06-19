In brief Simplifying... In brief The scorching heatwave in northern India is expected to ease from June 20 due to an incoming western disturbance, says the IMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and eastern regions like Bihar and Odisha as the Southwest Monsoon advances.

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in New Delhi on Wednesday, with potential thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. An "orange" alert has been issued for the city, a downgrade from the previous "red" alert. The IMD also anticipates warm nights in the capital and expects heatwave conditions to persist over many parts of north India for the next 24 hours.

However, these heatwave conditions are expected to gradually ease from Thursday, June 20, due to an approaching western disturbance, the IMD added. The plains of northern India have been experiencing maximum temperatures between 44°C to 46°C, exceeding normal levels by 5-8°C. The highest recorded temperature was reported in Prayagraj, East Uttar Pradesh, at a scorching 47.6°C.

In contrast to the heatwave conditions, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya for the next two days, followed by isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The department also expects favorable conditions for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into additional parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other regions over the next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also anticipated over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya until June 21.

The IMD has also forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha for the next five days. These areas also expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40km/h. Sikkim is predicted to have widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers on June 19, continuing with heavy rainfall from June 20-22. This weather pattern is expected as the Southwest Monsoon advances further into these regions.